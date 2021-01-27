Tri-County update shows 119 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 119 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday afternoon.

Peoria County reported 53 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 15,615 with 234 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 50 new cases for a total of 12,463 with 218 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 16 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,417 with 60 deaths.

Local health departments reported two new COVID-19 related deaths in Tazewell County. Two of the deaths were not associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 31,495 cases with 512 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 91% have recovered and 7% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.12%.

The Peoria County health department is inviting community members to take a vaccine readiness survey. The health department hopes to learn about how motivated Peoria residents are to receive, or not receive, a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey is available here in English and Spanish and will be online until Feb. 20.