PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 125 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 52 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 45,295 with 541 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 61 new cases for a total of 35,341 with 425 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 12 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,166 with 122 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Departments reported two additional COVID-related deaths, and Woodford County reported one additional death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 90,802 cases with 1,088 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 200,634 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.