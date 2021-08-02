Tri-county update shows 138 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 138 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 58 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,926 with 376 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 69 new cases for a total of 17,561 with 298 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,003 with 97 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 46,490 cases with 771 deaths.

According to the updates, 45,297 have recovered, and 160,596 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.