Tri-county update shows 149 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 149 new and probable cases in the area Friday, March 19.

Peoria County reported 98 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,632 with 286 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 41 new cases for a total of 13,986 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,866 with 69 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 35,484 cases with 592 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.06%.