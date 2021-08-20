Tri-county update shows 155 new cases of COVID-19 in area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 155 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 48 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,469 with 379 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 92 new cases for a total of 18,297 with 301 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,191 with 97 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 47,957 cases with 777 deaths.

According to the updates, 46,302 have recovered, and 169,047 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.