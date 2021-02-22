Tri-county update shows 163 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional death

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 163 new and probable cases in the area Monday, Feb. 22.

Peoria County reported 66 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 16,875 with 254 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 72 new cases for a total of 13,404 with 235 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 25 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,659 with 64 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths. The deaths were not associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 33,938 cases with 553 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.