Tri-County update shows 197 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 197 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 106 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,914 with 34 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 75 new cases for a total of 725 with nine deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 16 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 191 with three deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-Countie’s health departments reported a total of 2,826 cases with 46 deaths.

The Tri-Counties are reporting that 61.5% have recovered. 35.2% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.7%.

