PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 197 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 106 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,914 with 34 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 75 new cases for a total of 725 with nine deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 16 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 191 with three deaths.
Collectively, the Tri-Countie’s health departments reported a total of 2,826 cases with 46 deaths.
The Tri-Counties are reporting that 61.5% have recovered. 35.2% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.7%.
Latest Headlines
- Morton School District is working with Tazewell County Health Department after students test positive
- Dunlap students return to the classroom for full school days, five days a week
- Peoria daycare centers make adjustments to manage an influx of requests
- GOP plan to counterprogram DNC with Trump stops, messaging
- Tri-County update shows 197 new cases of COVID-19