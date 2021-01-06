Tri-County update shows 212 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 212 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 103 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 13,731 with 200 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 80 new cases for a total of 11,018 with 181 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 29 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,990 with 53 deaths.

Local health departments reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths. Two of the deaths were reported in Peoria County and four were reported in Tazewell county. None were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 27,739 cases with 434 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 89% have recovered and 8.9% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.27%.