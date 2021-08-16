Tri-county update shows 220 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 220 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 72 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,300 with 379 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 102 new cases for a total of 18,072 with 300 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 46 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,129 with 97 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 47,501 cases with 776 deaths.

According to the updates, 45,977 have recovered, and 167,990 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.

The Peoria County health department also raised the community transmission level from substantial to high.

The Tazewell and Woodford County health departments also stated on Facebook that they are waiting for approval from the Illinois Department of Public Health before they begin distributing COVID-19 booster shots that were approved by the FDA last week.