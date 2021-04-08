Tri-county update shows 275 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. Doctors at Kyoto University Hospital said Thursday, April 8, 2021, they have successfully performed the world’s first lung transplant from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from the COVID-19.(NIAID-RML via AP, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 275 new and probable cases in the area Thursday, April 8.

Peoria County reported 165 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,817 with 293 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 83 new cases for a total of 15,055 with 240 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 27 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,237 with 69 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 39,109 cases with 602 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 93.2% have recovered and 5.1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.18%.