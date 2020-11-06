Tri-County update shows 325 new cases of COVID-19, several local counties at warning level

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 325 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 151 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 5,601 with 85 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 151 new cases for a total of 3,455 with 63 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 921 with 19 deaths.

Peoria and Tazewell Counties both reported two deaths. All four deaths were associated with long term care facilities.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 9,977 cases with 167 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 76.73% have recovered and 20.74% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is at 0.67%.

Across Illinois, more than 70 counties are now at the COVID-19 the warning level. Local counties on the warning level include Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Livingston, Fulton, Mason, and Putnam.

In a Facebook post, Livingston County’s Health Department Administrator Jackie Dever mentioned entering the warning level.

“The warning level status does not cause IDPH to impose additional restrictions on the county,” Dever stated. “It does indicate though that we need more individuals taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We cannot become complacent.”

Health Departments are reminding local residences to wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings, and frequently wash your hands.

More information can be found on the IDPH’s website.

