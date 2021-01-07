Tri-County update shows 338 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 338 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.
One death was reported in Peoria County, a female in her 60s with comorbidities.
Peoria County reported an additional 172 cases for 13,903 total cases, Tazewell County an additional 124 cases for a total of 11,142 cases and Woodford County an additional 42 cases for a total of 3,032 cases.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available for the following first responders at their respective health department offices. Those in the 1A group include:
- Long term care facility staff
- Emergency medical services (EMS)
- Hospital-based staff
- Health Department staff
- Clinic facility staff – including cancer centers and apheresis clinics
- Home-health personnel – including hospice
- Pharmacy staff
- Other medical staff (dental, opt., etc.)
- Other healthcare workers
