Tri-County update shows 338 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 338 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

One death was reported in Peoria County, a female in her 60s with comorbidities.

Peoria County reported an additional 172 cases for 13,903 total cases, Tazewell County an additional 124 cases for a total of 11,142 cases and Woodford County an additional 42 cases for a total of 3,032 cases.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available for the following first responders at their respective health department offices. Those in the 1A group include:

  • Long term care facility staff
  • Emergency medical services (EMS)
  • Hospital-based staff
  • Health Department staff
  • Clinic facility staff – including cancer centers and apheresis clinics
  • Home-health personnel – including hospice
  • Pharmacy staff
  • Other medical staff (dental, opt., etc.)
  • Other healthcare workers

