Tri-County update shows 338 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 338 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

One death was reported in Peoria County, a female in her 60s with comorbidities.

Peoria County reported an additional 172 cases for 13,903 total cases, Tazewell County an additional 124 cases for a total of 11,142 cases and Woodford County an additional 42 cases for a total of 3,032 cases.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available for the following first responders at their respective health department offices. Those in the 1A group include: