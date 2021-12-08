Tri-County update shows 352 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 352 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 142 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 29,789 with 424 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 180 new cases for a total of 23,201 with 346 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 30 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,703 with 107 deaths.

Yesterday, the Tazewell County Health Department reported three additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 59,693 cases with 877 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 189,103 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.