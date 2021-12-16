Tri-County update shows 379 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 379 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 163 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 30,959 with 435 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 164 new cases for a total of 24,237 with 352 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 52 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,954 with 108 deaths.

The Peoria and Tazewell County Health Departments both reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 62,150 cases with 895 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 190,996 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.