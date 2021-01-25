Tri-County update shows 404 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 404 new and probable cases in the area Monday afternoon.

Peoria County reported 205 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 15,519 with 232 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 154 new cases for a total of 12,363 with 216 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 45 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,388 with 60 deaths.

Local health departments reported five new COVID-19 related deaths. Tazewell County reported four death and Woodford County reported one. Two of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 31,270 cases with 508 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 90% have recovered and 8% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.13%.

The Peoria County health department is inviting community members to take a vaccine readiness survey. The health department hopes to learn about how motivated Peoria residents are to receive, or not receive, a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey is available here in English and Spanish and will be online until Feb. 20.