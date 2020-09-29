Tri-County update shows 49 new cases of COVID-19, One additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 49 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 32 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,536 with 46 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 16 new case for a total of 1,806 with 27 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported one new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 433 with seven deaths.

The additional death was a Woodford County man who was in his 80s. The man had co-morbidities and was not associated with a long term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 5,775 cases with 80 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 81.5% have recovered. 16.7% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.5%.

