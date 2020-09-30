Tri-County update shows 51 new cases of COVID-19, another two deaths

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 30 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,566 with 47 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 15 new case for a total of 1,821 with 28 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported six new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 439 with seven deaths.

The two additional COVID-19 related deaths were an 80-tear-old Peoria County man and an 80-year-old Tazewell County Woman. Both were residents of long-term care facilities.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 5,826 cases with 82 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 82.2% have recovered. 15.9% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.5%.

