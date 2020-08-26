Tri-County update shows 57 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 57 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 31 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,255 with 36 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 21 new cases for a total of 1,002 with nine deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 4 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 254 with four deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 3,511 cases with 49 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 69.5% have recovered. 27.5% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.7%.

