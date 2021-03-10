Tri-county update shows 69 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 69 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday, March 10.

Peoria County reported 31 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,208 with 285 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 27 new cases for a total of 13,733 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,796 with 67 deaths.

Local Health Departments reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths. Peoria County reported one new death and Woodford County reported two new deaths. One of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,737 cases with 589 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.