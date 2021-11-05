Tri-County update shows 73 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 73 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 36 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27,499 with 409 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 26 new cases for a total of 20,852 with 329 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 additional cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 6,002 with 106 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported one additional death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 54,353 cases with 844 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public health, 183,916 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.