Tri-County update shows 73 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 46 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,760 with 39 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 22 new case for a total of 1,322 with 12 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported five new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 340 with five deaths.

The additional death in Peoria was a woman in her 90s. The woman was a resident of Apostolic Christian Skyline.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 4,422 cases with 56 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 73.7% have recovered. 24.4% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.7%.

