Tri-county update shows 77 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 77 new and probable cases in the area Thursday, Feb. 18.

Peoria County reported 41 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 16,776 with 254 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 28 new cases for a total of 13,298 with 233 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported eight new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,625 with 63 deaths.

Local Health Departments reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths. Peoria County reported two new deaths and Tazewell County reported one new death. None of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 33,699 cases with 550 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.