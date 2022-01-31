Tri-County update shows 794 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 794 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 356 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 44,464 with 523 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 335 new cases for a total of 34,647 with 417 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 103 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,902 with 119 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported six additional COVID-related deaths, and Tazewell County reported two deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 89,013 cases with 1,059 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 198,536 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.