Tri-County update shows 83 new cases of COVID-19, another death in Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 52 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,715 with 34 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 24 new cases for a total of 576 with eight deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 172 with three deaths.

Peoria reported an additional death of a woman in her 40s.

Collectively, the Tri-Countie’s health departments reported a total of 2,463 cases with 45 deaths.

The Tri-Counties are reporting a 61.2% have recovered. 35.2% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.8%.

