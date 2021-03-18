Tri-county update shows 84 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 84 new and probable cases in the area Thursday, March 18.

Peoria County reported 53 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,534 with 286 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 20 new cases for a total of 13,945 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,856 with 69 deaths.

The Woodford County Health Departments reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths. The two deaths occurred in December 2020, and were identified as COVID-19 related after case review. The deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 35,335 cases with 592 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.06%.