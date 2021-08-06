Tri-county update shows 86 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 86 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 28 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,017 with 376 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 47 new cases for a total of 17,714 with 298 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,024 with 97 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 46,755 cases with 771 deaths.

According to the updates, 45,470 have recovered, and 162,060 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.