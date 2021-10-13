Tri-county updates show 84 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 84 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 43 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,813 with 399 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 31 new cases for a total of 20,384 with 318 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,791 with 106 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths, and Tazewell County reported one additional death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 52,988 cases with 823 deaths.

According to the updates, 179,095 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.