Tri-county updates show 129 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 129 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 62 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,207 with 393 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 44 new cases for a total of 19,791 with 315 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,633 with 105 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 51,631 cases with 816 deaths.

According to the updates, and 176,194 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.