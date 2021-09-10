Tri-county updates shows 171 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 171 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 75 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 25,456 with 387 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 76 new cases for a total of 19,240 with 312 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 20 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,499 with 105 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 50,195 cases with 804 deaths.

According to the updates, 48,358 have recovered, and 172,336 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.