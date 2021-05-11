Tri-County Urban League announces new leader

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County Urban League announced its new president and CEO. Dr. Dawn Harris Jeffries, on Monday.

The non-profit organization provides equity based services, skills, and help for people in the area.

Dr. Harris Jeffries said in the role, she’s hoping to meet Peorian’s needs. She said to do that, she wants to talk to people in the area.

“My first goal is really to just listen. I want to hear what the people of Peoria want for this Urban League,” said Dr. Harris Jeffries. “I’m ready. I’m ready to work, but I want to hear from the people to find out what they need.”

It’s the best way to find out more about the community, she said.

“When people want to know what’s going on in the community and you want to know what the needs are, just ask the people. So that’s what I’m going to do first,” said Dr. Harris Jeffries.

Anyone can stop by the Tri-County Urban League at 317 S. MacArthur Highway in Peoria, she said and reminded people will have to wear a mask and get their temperature taken upon arrival.