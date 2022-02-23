PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple community organizations came together to help the public with essentials Wednesday afternoon.

The Tri-County Urban League collaborated with the Peoria Police Department’s Resource Center and the Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity (PCCEO) to bring resources to those in need.

They distributed food, coats, and gloves, which came just in time for the third round of snow.

“The fact that it is about to snow again [makes us] grateful that we do have these resources for them. So for families that don’t have any coats or gloves, things like that, the police resource center does have that for them,” said Projects Director of the urban league, Chanel Hargrave-Murry.

She said they will be working with East Bluff community to bring more resources that will help families with COVID-19 relief, job resources, GED, and child care services.