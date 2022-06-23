PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation and the Tri-County Urban League held a small business development seminar Thursday for black-owned businesses.

Various state agencies and local civic and business organizations were there to help Peoria residents use state resources to develop their businesses.

In response to the deaths of George Floyd and other members of the black community, the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus unveiled and passed their legislative package known as the “four pillars.”

This event directly addressed the third of those four pillars by helping tackle systemic racial disparities in economic access, opportunity, and equity.

“It’s about building those relationships, that one-on-one interaction, and the interpersonal relationships that need to happen for black businesses and individuals who want to create their own businesses here,” said Dr. Dawn Harris Jeffries, CEO and President of the Tri-County Urban League.

The Urban League will also be hosting a “Fill the Fire Truck” event on July 30, hoping to collect school supplies.