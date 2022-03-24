PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County Urban League hosted a Job and Resource Fair at 317 S. Macarthur Highway in Peoria, from 4-8 p.m. Thursday.

The resource fair featured local businesses that are looking to hire, as well as community resources organizations.

President and CEO of the Tri-County Urban League, Dr. Dawn Harris Jefferies, said that there are many organizations, including the Urban League, that are looking to fill job openings.

“Even the Urban League is hiring, for example, so not only are we telling people what we do, but we are also hiring for some positions as well,” Jefferies said.

Several organizations set up tables, including The Peoria Park District, The Peoria Fire Department, CEFCU, The Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, OSF, and Tricoci University among others.

“The Urban League’s core values are to uplift the community economically, so if we can get some people to get some jobs, that’s a good step,” Jefferies said.

The East Bluff Community Center was in attendance as a resource organization. East Bluff Community Center Executive Director Kari Jones said events like this are important for the community.

“It shows collaboration between the organizations that are working to make the community stronger, the Tri-County Urban League will come over to The East Bluff Community Center when we have events, and vice versa, and it just raises awareness to people in the different parts of the city to know about what’s going on,” Jones said.

More information about the Tri-County Urban League is available on its website.