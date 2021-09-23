Tri-County weekly COVID-19 briefing: Health leaders discuss COVID-19 booster shots and additional doses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has given its guidance on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses.

During Thursday’s Tri-County COVID-19 briefing, Peoria County health administrator Monica Hendrickson said medical leaders have been anticipating ACIP’s recommendations.

The advisory committee has recommended a booster dose for individuals 65 and older, and adults with underlying conditions.

However, ACIP did not vote in favor of booster shots for those who are working in conditions at higher risk for COVID-19.

The guidance is for the Pfizer vaccine only and at least 6 months after your second dose.

Hendrickson says the information handed down by ACIP is not to be confused with an additional shot of either Pfizer or Moderna approved by the FDA for those who are immunocompromised.

“This is really focusing on helping those individuals get the most amount of immunity. So for individuals that are moderately or severely immunocompromised, 28 days after their second dose, we recommend that they get an additional dose,” Hendrickson said.

She also said there is still a waiting game to see if Moderna will be approved for boosters.

“What we’re seeing from the research Moderna has issued, they actually have a longer immunity period than Pfizer, some are saying around 8 months, 9 months. Moderna is in the process of getting their data reviewed with the FDA,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson says it’s also important that those who do get an additional shot get the same brand as their first two.