DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD) — Frank Arnolts III is set to be the next principal at Tri-Valley High School in Downs.

Arnolts said he found out Monday night. He previously taught as 8th-grade language art and history teacher at Tri-Valley for eight years. After that, he served as Assistant Principal at Central Catholic High School for five years. He is currently the Vice-Principal at Olympia High School.

“I hope to build upon their success and continue to grow as a leader for myself, but also continue the success that’s preceded me at Tri-Valley high school,” he said.

According to a Tuesday press release, the Tri-Valley Board of Education will vote for his official selection as principal on Feb. 16.