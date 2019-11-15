Trial begins for Princeville man accused of killing his parents

PEORIA, Ill. — The bench trial for the 22-year-old man accused of killing his parents last fall kicked off Friday and prosecutors said he admitted to the slayings to law enforcement.

The 9-1-1 call was played Friday, and prosecutors said Princeville man Jose G. Ramirez initially claimed he hadn’t seen his parents and was scared about where they were. He asked for officers to come to his home on Maher Drive on Oct. 28, 2018. When asked if he tried calling his parents, he said “No.”

He told prosecutors there was blood on his parents’ carpet in front of the doorway. Dispatch had asked if there were any guns in the house, to which Ramirez replied, “We don’t do guns.”

Ramirez and his friend 21-year-old Matthew J. Roberts both face two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ramirez’s parents, Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron. Last year, authorities claimed Ramirez allegedly pepper-sprayed his father and then stabbed him in the stomach and the neck while the couple was asleep. He also allegedly pepper-sprayed his mother, and stabbed her in the stomach then neck. Ramirez gave a second testimony saying he hit them with a baseball bat.

“I’m guessing you guys just want me to confess.” Jose said to the deputies.



On Oct. 29, 2018, a day after the slayings, a Peoria County sheriff’s deputy took Ramirez to the sheriff’s office for questioning. Prosecutors played the video of the interview, where Ramirez eventually confessed.

“What do you want me to say? I killed them,” he said. “[…] I proceeded to clean up as much as possible then tried to make it look like a robbery gone wrong.”

Ramirez said he destroyed his parents’ phones after, and he used one camping tent and one tarp to get his parents out of the house, put their bodies in his dad’s car, then used the car to leave.

He said he was around 10-15 miles north of Kewannee where he threw his parents over a bridge. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood had said the bodies were found near the Spoon River, near Illinois Route 78.

The couple both worked at Bradley University.

If convicted, Ramirez and Roberts both face at least 20 years in prison.

