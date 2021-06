EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial starts Monday for an East Peoria woman accused of killing her boyfriend’s young son.

The suspect, 34-year-old Lesli Jett, is accused of beating Jeremy Thurman’s four-year-old son to death in February 2020.

The trial is expected to take two weeks. It starts Monday with jury selection.

If convicted, Jett faces up to 100 years in prison.

