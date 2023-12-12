EDITORS NOTE: WMBD-TV and CIPROUD will be updating this page through the trial of Brandon Walker with testimony and coverage from inside the courtroom. Check back here often for updates

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (10:16 a.m.) Several photos of the home where Navin Jones was found lifeless showed a fully stocked frig and freezer.

The photos were taken by Peoria police officer Brittany Martzluf who was working in the department’s crime scene department at the time. Peoria prosecutors used pictures to show the condition of the house, located in the 1700 block of North Gale Avenue, on the day Navin Jones was found unresponsive and without a pulse.

Inside the two-door refrigerator was gallon jugs of milk, hot dog buns, fruit and cold cuts. Inside the freezer, which was under the refrigerator, were several packages of food as well. Other pictures showed a clean house with a large child’s’ room with toys, a video game system and a well furnished room.

A piece of rope was found on the stairs. The rope, prosecutors allege, was used to tie the little boy’s bedroom door shut.

Adjacent to the well-furnished kids room was Navin Jones’ room. Where the first room was well furnished, Navin’s wasn’t. There was a bedframe and a mattress. There was no sheet and the mattress looked dirty. There were no video games or color. There was one toy and the closet in the room reeked of feces and urine, the officer said.

The door had a note on it which told Navin’s older brother not to open the door or to give Navin any food. “He has what he needs,” the note said which told the older boy to be quiet and then ended with an affectionate “booger butt.”

The pictures matter as prosecutors are trying to show how the two parents, Brandon Walker and Stephanie Jones, treated Navin Jones completely differently from his older brother, who was 12 at the time.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (9:40 a.m.) The opening statements in the Brandon Walker murder trial laid out two completely different theories of what happened to the little 8-year-old boy.

Defense attorney Gary Morris painted a picture of his client as a workaholic dad, who worked seven days a work to provide for his family He took his older son, 12 at the time, to work with him to work on cars.

And Morris said, Walker, 41, was trying to get guardianship of both the other older boy and Navin Jones. Until then, he couldn’t enroll the boys into school or get them medical care. He applied for guardianship five weeks prior to Navin’s death but those papers didn’t come until the day Navin died.

The boy’s mother, Stephanie Jones, 37, the defense attorney said, was at fault and the guilty party. She pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder — the same count Walker faces — and could take the stand against Walker during the weeklong trial.

But prosecutor Donna Cruz described a different scene. The older boy was treated well, taken to the doctor, had video games, toys and bedding in his room. Navin had nothing but a bed, a dresser and one toy.

A sign on his door stated not to open the door or to feed the little boy. The older boy was taken to the doctor several times when he was injured, despite Walker not having guardianship, she said.

And Cruz said text messages would show jurors that both Jones and Walker knew the little boy was being abused, starved and malnourished.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s nearly 9 a.m. and while the judge in the Brandon Walker murder case wanted things to start on time, it appears they will not.

One juror, said Circuit Judge John Vespa, had not arrived as of 9 a.m. and Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Cruz said one of her witnesses has not yet arrived.

Vespa, who prides himself on running a quick-moving courtroom, wasn’t thrilled but also didn’t seemed too surprised. The proceedings were at a standstill until the juror appeared. He appeared miffed at the tardiness of the juror, noting several times that he had told them to be on time.

Jodi Hoos, the state’s attorney, appeared in the room to watch the opening arguments. The case is easily one of the bigger ones of her tenure as the county’s top prosecutor.

Walker 41, appeared in a pink-tinted dress shirt and a closed-cut haircut. He was conferring with his attorney Gary Morris just before opening statements were to begin.

He’s on trial for first-degree murder in connection with the death of his 8-year-old son, Navin Jones, who was found unresponsive at their North Gale Avenue home in late March 2022.

Walker faces up to life in prison if convicted. The boy’s mother, Stephanie Jones, 37, pleaded guilty last week to murder counts and could testify against Walker. She now faces up to 100 years behind bars.

Navin weighed 30 pounds when he was found. The room he was in was tied shut. There was urine and feces throughout the room. He had one bed, one dresser, and one toy in the room. There were marks showing alleged abuse, prosecutors have said, on his face, body, arms, and legs.