PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (11:50 a.m.) The judge denied Gary Morris’ motion to block text messages but left the door open for Morris to try to challenge his ruling later.

Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa didn’t say the defense attorney was right or wrong but said if things appeared to support Morris’ contention that text messages between his client, Brandon Walker, and Stephanie Jones, had nothing to do with the murder allegations, then try again.

Walker, 41, appeared with a fresh hair cut and a well-trimmed goatee. He worn a crisp, white button-down shirt without a tie.

Jury selection and other preliminary trial manners will begin after lunch, the judge said.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial for a Peoria man accused of abusing and neglecting his 8-year-old son to the point where he died could begin Monday afternoon.

Circuit Judge John Vespa indicated he believed jury selection would begin after 1 p.m. and after he takes up a recently filed motion by Brandon Walker’s attorney.

Walker, 41, is on trial for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Navin Jones, who was found unresponsive at his parents’ house on North Gale Avenue in late March 2022.

Walker faces up to life in prison if convicted. The boy’s mother, Stephanie Jones, 37, pleaded guilty last week to murder counts and could testify against Walker. She now faces up to 100 years behind bars.

Navin weighed 30 pounds when he was found. The room he was in was tied shut. There was urine and feces throughout the room. He had one bed, one dresser, and one toy in the room. There were marks showing alleged abuse, prosecutors have said, on his face, body, arms, and legs.

The new motion, filed Monday, seeks to limit the text messages prosecutors can use against Walker during the week-long trial. Walker’s attorney Gary Morris wants Vespa to block prosecutors from using messages prior November 2021. It wasn’t clear if Peoria County prosecutors had planned on trying to use them or if anything was even in those messages.

Earlier this month, Vespa denied a motion to bar the messages which were sent in October 2021 between Jones and Walker. Those seemingly show Walker wanted to put the boy in the basement as punishment for urinating on the wall.

Other messages, according to a transcript of grand jury testimony, seem to indicate Walker knew Navin Jones was losing weight and that he probably needed medical care.

Morris says the blame for Navin’s death lies at the feet of state child protection workers for not transferring legal guardianship from Navin’s grandmother to Jones and Walker. He said this was the only way both parents could get Navin medical care when he desperately needed it.

“DCFS has got to be more responsible about getting the guardianship changed from one person to another when they need medical attention because everyone agreed they couldn’t take the child to the doctor and that is a fact,” Morris said.