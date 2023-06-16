PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A minor who allegedly killed a man with a brick appeared in court Friday.

The teen’s pre-trial date has been set for Aug. 4, and his trial will begin on Aug. 18

On May 10, a 14-year-old allegedly threw a concrete brick at 50-year-old Tony Collier, which hit him in the head, According to the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Collier was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and pronounced dead from his injuries days later.

The teen was initially arrested for aggravated battery in connection with this incident and had a second-degree murder charge added after Collier’s death.