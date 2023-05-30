PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 30-year-old Creve Coeur man will go to trial in August for allegedly calling in at least three bomb threats to a Downtown Peoria hotel last January.

Val C. Burks appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on Tuesday hoping to have his bond reduced from $100,000 but Chief Judge Katherine Gorman shot down that request.

Gorman, however, did set his trial date for Aug. 28 in her courtroom. He faces three counts of falsely making a terrorist threat, a felony that could send him to prison for up 15 years.

Burks is accused of calling in the threats to the Hotel Pere Marquette. Two came on Jan. 28 while one came on Jan. 19, according to court records.

The threats were all called into the hotel’s front desk and alleged a bomb was in the building.

Burks was arrested after officers learned the calls were made with an Internet-based service called TextNow. One of those calls was made from an internet address which was linked to Burks’ mother.