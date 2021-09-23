Trial date set for man accused of murdering a Peoria woman in August

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – There’s now a trial date for a man accused of killing a Peoria woman in August.

Joshua McGee faces charges including two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

McGee is accused of murdering 37-year-old Ashley Tankersley.

On August 22nd, Tankersley’s body was found shot in a ditch near U.S. Route 150 and Philander Chase Road.

McGee’s trial date has been set for December 13th. If convicted, he could face between 45 years to life in prison.

Thursday, a public defender entered a plea of not guilty on McGee’s behalf.