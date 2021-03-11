Trial date set for Michigan men accused of Kay Jewelers “smash and grab”

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Michigan residents were arraigned in court Thursday, March 11, for the alleged robbery of Kay Jewelers in Northwoods Mall on Feb. 26.

Terrion James (19), Jabreez Thompkins (21) and Christopher Smith (26) all plead not guilty to felony charges of burglary and theft in excess of $10,000.

Police say two men used a sledgehammer to smash glass cases at Kay Jewelers before fleeing the area in a vehicle waiting outside. They led police on a chase through a wooded area before they were caught and arrested.

All three men are being held at the Peoria County Jail and were appointed public defenders.

The jury trial is set to begin May 17.