PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County, accused of killing his grandmother last year, will have a bench trial later this year, according to court records.

During a brief hearing Tuesday, Chief Peoria County Circuit Judge Katherine Gorman scheduled July 6 for a stipulated bench trial in the case of Cody Krause.

A stipulated bench trial is similar to a guilty plea. By not contesting the evidence, Krause, 29, will be able to appeal his conviction and his sentence.

His attorney, Chandra Justice, said in open court that she had received a psychological report which was likely done as a precursor to any possible legal defense that would involve his mental health, according to documents filed in April.

He is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 14, 2022, death of 73-year-old Glenda Rusterholz. Krause is accused of killing the woman who was found in her living room with her face and skull crushed.

Krause allegedly used a hammer to strike his grandmother an unknown number of times, according to court records. He told deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office that he was hearing voices in his head but that they stopped when he killed Rusterholz.

As such, Justice sought a psychological exam shortly after his arrest and on July 8, 2022, he was found unfit to stand trial. Being unfit means that a person isn’t able to help their attorney with the case. If that’s the case, then the case stops until a defendant can be made fit and help in his own defense.

In April, after being housed at a secure facility within the Department of Human Services where he underwent treatment, Krause was found fit to stand trial.