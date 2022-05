WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Spring Bay man made his first court appearance Tuesday in a case where he is being accused of aggravated DUI and accidental death.

Kenneth Brinkley, 25, was driving an ATV that lead to the death of 24-year-old Ryan Pitts in March.

In court Tuesday, Associate Judge Michael Stroh set a pre-trial date for June 14 at 9:45 a.m. with the trial set to begin on July 11 at 9 a.m.

Brinkley has pleaded not guilty.