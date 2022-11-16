PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s now a trial date for a woman accused of striking two people with her car, resulting in their deaths.

The incident happened near Throttle Bar and Grill in East Peoria back in April. 24-year-old Stephanie Melgoza faces charges including aggravated DUI, aggravated reckless driving, and failure to reduce speed.

Wednesday afternoon, Melgoza appeared in Tazewell County court. A judge set a preliminary trial date for Feb. 14.

Melgoza will appear back in court on Feb. 1 for a pre-trial hearing.