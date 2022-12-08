BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed.

Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.

Bakana is representing himself in the trial after his defense attorney withdrew from the case this past spring at Bakana’s request.

Last week, a McLean County judge granted Bakana more time to gather evidence that would help prove his innocence in the case. The trial was originally set to start next week.

A final pre-trial date is set for Dec 29th at the law and justice center in downtown.

Bakana posted bond and was released from custody in October of this year.

A judge ordered him to surrender his passport and to have no contact with the other victim. He is also placed on GPS monitoring and cannot leave Illinois.

One other woman was injured in the January ’21 shooting outside the nightclub but survived the incident.