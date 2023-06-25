PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jurors could decide the fate of a Peoria man who is accused of abusing and then fatally neglecting an 8-year-old boy.

Brandon Walker, 41, stands charged with six counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Navin Jones, who was found unresponsive in his parents’ Peoria home on March 29, 2022.

When Walker and the boy’s mother, Stephanie Jones, 36, were charged last spring, prosecutors described the boy as skeletal, emaciated and that he was treated in a “heinous” way.

That last term, “heinous,” is legalese for some of the counts the two face. If convicted, that could trigger a possible life sentence.

Last week, both sides indicated they believed the trial would begin on Monday. It’s expected to last for the better part of the week.

Jones and Walker are both alleged to have “withheld medical care and nutrition from Navin Jones,” knowing such acts created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm to the boy, according to authorities.

Navin weighed 30 pounds when he was found. The room he was in was tied shut. There was urine and feces throughout the room. He had one bed, one dresser, and one toy in the room. There were marks showing alleged abuse, prosecutors have said, on his face, body, arms, and legs.

The little boy had been in the care of his grandmother, Laura Walker, who lived in Washington, but in mid-July 2021, she had to care for a relative out of state. When she returned in early August 2021, both Walker – her son – and Jones refused to return the boy, despite Laura Walker being his legal guardian.

Laura Walker contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the Washington Police Department, and the Peoria Peoria Department in an effort to get the boy back that month but nothing changed.

The family – Brandon Walker, Jones, Navin, and his older brother, then 12 – left the state for Florida where they spent several weeks before returning at some point, likely after the first of the year. In the meantime, DCFS stopped its investigation which was initiated by Laura Walker’s call in November 2021, saying the allegations were “unfounded.”

Later, a month before the boy was found at his parents’ home on North Gale Avenue, DCFS opened another investigation, this time on an anonymous tip. They visited the house on Feb. 22, 2022, where Navin was observed to be “sickly.” He was thin and small in stature. His parents said he ate regularly but couldn’t gain weight.

The boy said he wanted to stay with his parents and the caseworker wrote in a report that the boy was safe at his parents’ home.

On March 29, Navin, all 30 pounds of him, was found unresponsive at his parents’ home. Stephanie Jones reportedly called police, saying she put him in the shower after she noticed he wasn’t breathing. Navin was rushed to the hospital where he died.

