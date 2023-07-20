PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man already serving decades behind bars for a Jan. 1, 2022, deadly shooting will go to trial later this year for a second deadly shooting that occurred hours later, a judge ordered.

Robert A. White, 28, was already sentenced to 69 years in prison last week for killing Daniela Jackson and injuring her husband Levi Conway who were cleaning up their South Peoria apartment after a New Year’s Eve party which White had been at.

And now, he’s to go to trial on Nov. 6 in connection with a second deadly shooting death of 35-year-old Bridget Ross at her South Peoria apartment. The case has been pending the resolution of the Jackson homicide.

On Thursday, his attorney Hugh Toner asked Peoria County Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons to reconsider the 69-year sentence. Such motions are common and usually denied but they are part of the appellate process and allow a person to appeal not just a conviction but the sentence imposed as well.

As expected, Lyons denied the motion to change the sentence, which was 55 years for murdering Jackson and 14 years for shooting Conway. The two must be served consecutively.

He’s also charged in connection with Ross’s death two hours later at 517 W. Martin Luther King Drive. She was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

According to court records, police were contacted by a person living in a nearby apartment who said a person known as “Rocko,” which is another nickname for White, was seen running down a flight of stars after they heard gunshots.

The jury in the Jackson case, however, was barred from hearing anything about that. Toner had filed a motion asking Lyons to rule that Ross’ death not be mentioned, as that could possibly sway jurors in the Jackson case.

If he’s convicted of that crime, then he faces a mandatory life sentence. That’s because it would be his second murder conviction.