Trial for alleged house party killer postponed due to health reasons, judge says

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The trial for the Peoria teenager charged with first-degree murder in a 2018 shooting incident near Bradley University has been delayed, following testimony beginning in the case Tuesday.

Tenth Circuit Chief Judge Paul P. Gilfillan said during day two of the trial of Jermontay Brock, now 18, that the trial will resume August 19 and 20. Gilfillan said the move was due to health-related issues with Brock. The judge said that no one in the courtroom was exposed to COVID-19.

Brock is accused of killing two people and injuring a third during a house party in April, 2018 near Western and Bradley. During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors claimed Brock was tied to the “Bomb Squad” street gang, while defense attorneys claimed the defendant doesn’t match the description of the shooter.

A formal statement from the court is expected to be released later today.

